Chengajan Gowala students cross rivers by small boats to school
In Chengajan Gowala village, Assam, children have no choice but to take small boats to cross the Lali River and Buri Sauti just to get to school.
With no permanent bridge over the Lali River and Buri Sauti, students from Chengajan Kaivarta M.E. School deal with strong currents and real safety risks every day.
Chengajan Gowala residents seek permanent bridge
Locals have been asking leaders for a permanent bridge for years, not just for school, but also to access health care and other essentials.
One resident reportedly recalled a tragic incident, highlighting how dangerous things can get.
Boat shortages often make children late or unable to reach school on time.
As local resident Chandan Majhi put it, "When children are taken across the river in a small boat, there is always a fear that they may fall into the water."