Chennai: 424 sanitation workers detained during protests over job security
On Friday, more than 400 sanitation workers in Chennai were detained after protesting the city's move to outsource cleaning jobs.
The demonstrations, which disrupted traffic and attempted to block roads near the Secretariat, followed over 100 days of unrest in Royapuram and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zones.
Workers push for permanent jobs as talks stall
Frustrated by failed negotiations with city officials, workers—represented by Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam—have been demanding permanent employment instead of outsourced positions.
With no progress in talks, some protesters like K. Kalpana and V. Velankanni even began an indefinite hunger strike on December 1, highlighting just how serious their fight for job security has become.
Police response and ongoing tensions
Police responded by detaining protesters and relocating them to community halls across the city.
There was some resistance during these detentions; one woman reportedly got injured, reflecting the rising tensions between workers seeking stable jobs and city authorities sticking to outsourcing plans.