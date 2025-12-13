Next Article
Goa nightclub fire: Owners allegedly used forged documents for permits
A devastating fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, on a recent Saturday claimed 25 lives and exposed some serious safety and legal lapses.
The club's owners, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, reportedly used fake land papers to get their permits.
After fleeing to Phuket, they were caught by Thai authorities.
What's happening now
Indian officials are working to bring the Luthra brothers back so they can face charges like culpable homicide. Six others tied to the case have also been arrested.
Investigators found that poor fire safety—like flammable roofing, limited exits, and risky pyroguns—made things worse.
Authorities are also looking into how local officials allowed the club to operate despite land disputes and possible permit issues.