Pune airport's elusive leopard finally caught after months on the run

How they pulled it off—and what's next

On December 4, teams tracked the leopard inside a tunnel and quickly sealed all exits.

It took eight hours, but with careful teamwork, they guided it into a safe spot where wildlife vet Dr. Gourav Mangla could tranquilize it.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and flights went on as usual.

Officials praised how everyone worked together so smoothly—Mahadev Mohite from the forest department said: "This operation highlights exemplary inter-agency coordination and preparedness."

Now, the forest department will decide what's best for the leopard going forward.