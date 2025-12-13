Next Article
Goa nightclub fire: Major approval lapses uncovered, 3 officials out
India
A fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa exposed some serious gaps—turns out, the place got all sorts of official approvals but skipped the crucial fire safety NOC.
Even after its trade license expired back in March 2024, the club kept running despite the expired license.
Now, North Goa's district magistrate Ankit Yadav is digging into how this slipped through and who's responsible.
Suspensions and bigger questions for Goa nightlife
After these lapses came to light, three officials from the panchayat and pollution control board have been suspended.
The probe is also checking if there were illegal constructions in protected green zones and farmland.
All this has put a spotlight on how rules are enforced—and what needs to change to keep Goa's nightlife safe going forward.