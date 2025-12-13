Six students get bail in India Gate pepper spray case
Six students arrested for using pepper spray on police during a November 23 protest at India Gate have been granted bail by a Delhi court.
The group—Mehul, Pritirani, Simran, Noi, Vageesha, and Karina—were part of an unauthorized rally against air pollution that turned chaotic.
The judge said there was no proof they were part of any bigger conspiracy or radical group, so they were released on ₹15,000 personal bonds.
Four still in jail as probe continues
Four others are still behind bars because the court saw possible links to ongoing investigations involving the Radical Students Union (RSU).
The protest saw clashes with police and led to FIRs for assault and public disorder. In total, 23 people have been arrested so far.
According to court records, three petitions related to the case are still pending as investigations continue.