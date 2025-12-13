Next Article
Gurugram: Boulder falls from truck, kills 2 dhol players on expressway
India
Early Friday morning near Manesar, a boulder fell off a moving truck on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and smashed into a Maruti Ertiga carrying seven Dhol players home from a wedding.
The car crashed into the boulder, flipped over, and was then hit by another truck—leaving two dead and five others critically injured.
What's happening now
Police have filed an FIR against the unidentified truck driver for causing death by negligence and rash driving.
The survivors, all in serious condition, are being treated at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.
Investigators are looking into whether the truck was overloaded or if its cargo wasn't secured properly.
As of Friday morning, police were still searching for the driver responsible.