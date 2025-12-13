Delhi rolls out new school fee rules for 2026-27

Why should you care?

If you're a student or parent in Delhi, this means more say in how much your school charges.

Every school now needs a committee with both parents and teachers to review any proposed fee hikes.

If at least 15% of parents disagree with an increase, they can appeal—and the Director of Education can step in, cancel unfair hikes, order refunds, or fine schools up to ₹10 lakh.

The government says these changes aim to make things fairer and clearer for everyone.

Timelines for some panels are still being sorted out but updates are promised soon.