Delhi rolls out new school fee rules for 2026-27
Delhi just announced fresh rules for private school fees starting next admission cycle.
Schools can only charge clearly listed fees—like registration, tuition, and one-time deposits—with development fees capped at 10% of annual tuition.
Everything has to be transparent and itemized.
Why should you care?
If you're a student or parent in Delhi, this means more say in how much your school charges.
Every school now needs a committee with both parents and teachers to review any proposed fee hikes.
If at least 15% of parents disagree with an increase, they can appeal—and the Director of Education can step in, cancel unfair hikes, order refunds, or fine schools up to ₹10 lakh.
The government says these changes aim to make things fairer and clearer for everyone.
Timelines for some panels are still being sorted out but updates are promised soon.