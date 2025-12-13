Delhi suicide bomber's body still unclaimed, a month after deadly attack India Dec 13, 2025

Dr. Umar un-Nabi, an assistant professor and MBBS graduate, carried out a suicide car bombing near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10.

He drove alone, detonated explosives at a busy intersection, and killed at least 10 people while injuring at least 24 others.

Forensic teams identified him through DNA from his family in Pulwama, but his remains are still lying unclaimed in the hospital mortuary—even though his family is alive.