Delhi suicide bomber's body still unclaimed, a month after deadly attack
Dr. Umar un-Nabi, an assistant professor and MBBS graduate, carried out a suicide car bombing near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10.
He drove alone, detonated explosives at a busy intersection, and killed at least 10 people while injuring at least 24 others.
Forensic teams identified him through DNA from his family in Pulwama, but his remains are still lying unclaimed in the hospital mortuary—even though his family is alive.
Where the investigation stands now
The case has been handed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), with Delhi Police Special Cell helping out by analyzing CCTV footage.
Un-Nabi was reportedly linked to two other doctors arrested earlier with a massive haul of explosives.
The NIA probe is ongoing, as officials piece together how such an attack was planned and who else might be involved.