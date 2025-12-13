Delhi's pothole-filling plan misses the mark
Delhi's big promise to fix all potholes in 72 hours? Still not done.
Even after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's December 3 order, deep potholes are everywhere—from North to South Delhi—making roads risky and adding to dust pollution.
A recent Hindustan Times report spotted trouble spots like Malkaganj near Hansraj College and Raja Ram Kohli Marg by Chacha Nehru Hospital, where accidents keep happening.
Roads are rough—and it's causing real problems
On Malkaganj road, two-wheelers have to dodge big holes or risk falling.
Over at Raja Ram Kohli Marg, a motorbike crash hurt an autorickshaw driver.
Places like Vasant Kunj, Greater Kailash-2, and Karol Bagh aren't spared either—unfinished sewage work is turning streets into bottlenecks and making quick fixes sink fast.
What's being done (and why it's slow)
The Public Works Department is resurfacing parts of its massive 1,400-km network with central funds—400km now, another 500km planned by March 2026.
The Municipal Corporation has rolled out vacuum pickers across 8,000km of city roads.
But officials say overlapping responsibilities and funding gaps are slowing everything down—even with pressure from the CM and pollution penalties hanging over their heads.