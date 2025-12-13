Delhi's pothole-filling plan misses the mark

On Malkaganj road, two-wheelers have to dodge big holes or risk falling. Over at Raja Ram Kohli Marg, a motorbike crash hurt an autorickshaw driver. Places like Vasant Kunj, Greater Kailash-2, and Karol Bagh aren't spared either—unfinished sewage work is turning streets into bottlenecks and making quick fixes sink fast.

What's being done (and why it's slow)

The Public Works Department is resurfacing parts of its massive 1,400-km network with central funds—400km now, another 500km planned by March 2026.

The Municipal Corporation has rolled out vacuum pickers across 8,000km of city roads.

But officials say overlapping responsibilities and funding gaps are slowing everything down—even with pressure from the CM and pollution penalties hanging over their heads.