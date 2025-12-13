Next Article
Delhi BJP chief impersonated on social media, FIR filed
India
Someone pretended to be Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva online, using his name and photo to reach out for favors.
After Brijesh Rai, the office secretary of the Delhi BJP office, lodged a complaint, Delhi Police registered an FIR and started looking into who's behind the fake account.
What happened next
Turns out, the impersonator even tried contacting Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister's office while posing as Sachdeva.
Police are now investigating under cheating and forgery laws, with Brijesh Rai urging strict action to stop misuse of their leader's identity.