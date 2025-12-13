Next Article
India just greenlit private players in nuclear energy with the SHANTI Bill
India
India's Cabinet has approved the SHANTI Bill, opening up the nuclear sector to private companies for the first time.
The move updates decades-old laws and aims to ramp up nuclear power from 8GW to a massive 100GW, all with help from private investment.
Why does it matter?
This is a big shift—until now, only government bodies could run nuclear plants.
The SHANTI Bill sets up an independent safety authority, puts a ₹1,500 crore insurance cap per incident, and creates a special tribunal for disputes.
It also clears the way for foreign tech and up to 49% FDI.
With government funds stretched thin and India's energy needs rising fast, letting in private players could mean more jobs, cleaner power, and faster innovation in how we get our electricity.