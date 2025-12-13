India just greenlit private players in nuclear energy with the SHANTI Bill

Why does it matter?

This is a big shift—until now, only government bodies could run nuclear plants.

The SHANTI Bill sets up an independent safety authority, puts a ₹1,500 crore insurance cap per incident, and creates a special tribunal for disputes.

It also clears the way for foreign tech and up to 49% FDI.

With government funds stretched thin and India's energy needs rising fast, letting in private players could mean more jobs, cleaner power, and faster innovation in how we get our electricity.