Kerala local body elections: Counting day is here

Why does it matter?

This vote decides who runs your local councils just before the big assembly polls.

Turnout was about 74%—lower than both the previous elections in 2015 and during the pandemic in 2020.

Wayanad led with the highest turnout while Pathanamthitta lagged behind.

In Kochi, LDF and UDF are neck-and-neck; BJP is hoping to keep its five seats.

The results will determine who is responsible for addressing issues like corruption and women's safety at the local level over the next few years, both of which were major topics during the campaign.