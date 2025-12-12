Next Article
India asks China to ease export rules, hopes for better ties
India
India is urging China to relax export controls—especially on rare earth minerals—to help patch up their rocky relationship since the Ladakh standoff.
Sujit Ghosh from India's Ministry of External Affairs brought this up during his visit to Beijing, meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong to discuss the early resolution of outstanding issues.
Talks highlight trade and future plans
Both sides also talked about boosting trade and planning future exchanges, aiming for more stability in their partnership.
Ghosh met other top Chinese officials, with discussions covering exchanges and activities planned for the coming year and ways both countries can work together better on regional and global issues.