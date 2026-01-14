Chennai airport cancels flights, delays others thanks to Bhogi festival smoke India Jan 14, 2026

Chennai Airport had to cancel eight flights and delay 10 more on Wednesday because of the Bhogi festival, when people burn old stuff and the air gets super smoky.

Even though smoke and fog were expected this year, the levels did not materialize as anticipated, airport officials played it safe and rescheduled early morning flights, letting travelers know via text.