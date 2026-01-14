Chennai airport cancels flights, delays others thanks to Bhogi festival smoke
Chennai Airport had to cancel eight flights and delay 10 more on Wednesday because of the Bhogi festival, when people burn old stuff and the air gets super smoky.
Even though smoke and fog were expected this year, the levels did not materialize as anticipated, airport officials played it safe and rescheduled early morning flights, letting travelers know via text.
Who was affected and why precautions were taken
Flights to big cities like Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and Coimbatore were canceled.
Departures for Vijayawada ran up to three hours late, while Bengaluru was delayed by one hour, and international arrivals from Singapore, Muscat, and Kuala Lumpur also got held up.
The airport made these calls based on past years—2018 and 2024 saw similar Bhogi disruptions—so they weren't taking any chances this time around.