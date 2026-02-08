Chennai airport chaos: Flights diverted, delayed due to dense fog
Chennai woke up to some serious airport chaos on Sunday morning as thick fog rolled into Meenambakkam Airport.
Visibility dropped fast—from 1,500 meters down to just 150—making it tough for flights to land or take off safely.
The sudden weather change led to delays and forced some planes to change their plans.
Visibility expected to improve by 8.30-9am
Three flights couldn't land in Chennai because of the dense fog: two were sent over to Tiruchirappalli (one from Kuala Lumpur and one from Hyderabad), while a city-bound private service returned to Bengaluru.
Departures also saw minor delays, and visibility was expected to improve between 8.30-9am.