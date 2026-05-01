Chennai airport establishes T2 isolation rooms after Africa Ebola outbreak
India
Chennai International Airport is taking extra precautions after the recent Ebola outbreak in Africa.
Isolation rooms have been set up at Terminal 2 to quickly handle any passengers showing symptoms, and airport staff are working closely with health authorities to keep things safe.
It's all part of a bigger plan to screen travelers and stay ahead of any risks.
WHO declares Bundibugyo Ebola global emergency
The World Health Organization has declared the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a global health emergency, with seven cases confirmed in Uganda.
While India hasn't seen any cases yet, the Union Health Ministry is ramping up checks at airports and sharing safety advisories.
Aviation officials are also tightening measures for flights from affected countries, just in case.