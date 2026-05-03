Chennai airport passenger opens emergency exit on Air Arabia flight
India
Early Sunday, things got hectic at Chennai Airport when a passenger on an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah suddenly opened the emergency exit right after landing.
This unexpected move disabled the plane and forced airport officials to close the main runway, causing delays and even a flight diversion.
Passenger detained, runway closed, flights diverted
The passenger was taken into custody by CISF and local police.
With the main runway out of action for 1 hour 10 minutes, flights to Doha and Dubai were delayed up to 38 minutes, and a British Airways flight from London had to be sent to Bengaluru instead.
Airport staff managed some arrivals and departures using secondary runways until everything was back on track just after 4:30am.