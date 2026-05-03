Chennai airport passenger opens emergency exit on Air Arabia flight

Passenger detained, runway closed, flights diverted

The passenger was taken into custody by CISF and local police.

With the main runway out of action for 1 hour 10 minutes, flights to Doha and Dubai were delayed up to 38 minutes, and a British Airways flight from London had to be sent to Bengaluru instead.

Airport staff managed some arrivals and departures using secondary runways until everything was back on track just after 4:30am.