Chennai arrest of B.T. Arasakumar for alleged 100cr school scam India Jun 28, 2026

A 59-year-old man, B.T. Arasakumar, has been arrested in Chennai for allegedly scamming numerous private schools across Tamil Nadu out of more than 100 crore rupees.

He ran a fake group called the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association and claimed he could get schools' official approvals and upgrades by pulling strings with politicians and bureaucrats, but he never delivered on those promises or gave the money back.