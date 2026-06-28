Chennai arrest of B.T. Arasakumar for alleged 100cr school scam
A 59-year-old man, B.T. Arasakumar, has been arrested in Chennai for allegedly scamming numerous private schools across Tamil Nadu out of more than 100 crore rupees.
He ran a fake group called the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association and claimed he could get schools' official approvals and upgrades by pulling strings with politicians and bureaucrats, but he never delivered on those promises or gave the money back.
Rep Ilangovan reports payments, police probe
The arrest happened after Ilangovan, who represents private school associations, reported that Arasakumar had been targeting schools struggling with paperwork for two years, convincing them to pay big sums for quick fixes.
Police are now investigating whether even more schools were affected by his scam, and police are investigating the full extent of the alleged fraud.