Chennai Bengaluru expressway opening delayed to 2028 after setbacks
India
If you've been waiting for that faster Chennai-Bengaluru road trip, you'll have to hang on a bit longer.
The new expressway, meant to cut down travel time between the two cities, is now set to open in 2028 instead of 2027.
Construction has hit some snags, especially on the Kanchipuram-Arakkonam stretch, which is just over halfway done.
Land acquisition slows Chennai Bengaluru expressway
Land acquisition and logistical hurdles are slowing things down.
Once finished, though, this expressway should make commutes smoother and help businesses move goods more quickly.
It's also expected to significantly enhance connectivity between Chennai and Bengaluru, cutting down travel time and boosting economic activity in the region.