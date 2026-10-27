Chennai bus crashes into parked cars outside Madras High Court
India
On Tuesday, a city bus in Chennai lost control and smashed into at least seven parked cars and a road divider right outside the Madras High Court.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, even though the cars, all belonging to lawyers working at the court, were left pretty wrecked.
The bus finally stopped in the middle of the road and had to be lifted away by a crane.
Police probe Madras High Court crash
One eyewitness said things got chaotic fast, with three people barely dodging the crash.
Police are now looking into what went wrong and plan to question both the driver and conductor; it possibly happened because of brake failure.
After all this, lawyers are pushing for multilevel parking near the court to help avoid congestion outside the court and make traffic less hectic.