Chennai college students drown at Kerala beach
India
A weekend trip to Kovalam beach turned tragic for a group of five students from a Chennai college, three of whom were BSc Nautical Science students.
Two students, K Ritheshkumar Prajabathi (20) and M Noyal Melvin (23), drowned after being caught by strong waves.
A third student, M Mukesh (19), is still missing. None of them knew how to swim.
Case of unnatural death registered
Lifeguards managed to pull Melvin out after about an hour, but he couldn't be revived at the hospital.
Prajabathi's body was found on Monday morning and sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death, and the search for Mukesh is under way.