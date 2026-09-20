Chennai deploys 16,500 personnel 2,000 home guards for Vinayaka immersion
India
Chennai is going all out to keep the Vinayaka idol immersion on Sunday safe and smooth.
The city will see 16,500 personnel and 2,000 Home Guards on duty, with event organizers required to stick to approved routes and spots for immersions.
Chennai organizers warned of legal action
With 1,562 idols installed this year, the remaining processions will happen Sunday under tight watch.
Police Commissioner A Amalraj directed officials to ensure that the processions were conducted peacefully and without any untoward incidents: no disturbances allowed.
Emergency teams, drones, watchtowers, and even trained volunteer swimmers are on standby.
Organizers have been warned: follow the rules or face legal action; it's all about keeping the city calm and festive.