Chennai DRI seizes over 70kg heroin worth ₹700cr, 2 arrested
Big drug bust in Chennai: The DRI just seized over 70kg of heroin, worth around ₹700 crore, from the vehicle's refrigeration unit during the raid at an ice factory in Madhavaram.
The stash was hidden inside a refrigerated vehicle. Two men from Tamil Nadu, Abdul Shukoor and Shafiq Ahmed, were caught during the raid.
DRI probes origins, suspects remanded
Investigators are now digging into where the drugs came from and who else might be involved.
The two arrested men were allegedly following orders from unidentified people.
Both have been sent to judicial custody as the DRI continues its push to break up drug trafficking networks in the region.