Chennai eyes ₹25,000 fine for dog abandonment if approved
Chennai's city officials want to slap a ₹25,000 fine on anyone who abandons their pet dog.
The idea is to crack down on the growing number of stray dogs and encourage responsible pet ownership.
Right now, the Corporation does not impose a fine on pet owners who abandon their dogs, so this would be a big change if the Corporation Council gives it the green light.
Chennai registers pets, plans rabies vaccinations
The city has already registered 1,15,548 pets and issued microchip licenses to 78,328 animals, making it harder for owners to just walk away from their pets.
Plus, GCC plans to vaccinate 2 lakh dogs against rabies in 2026 and will kick off a huge anti-rabies camp from August 11, aiming to cover about 3,000 dogs each day.
If you spot any stray dog issues or need help, you can call their helpline at 1913.