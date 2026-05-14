Chennai faces LPG refill delays amid e-KYC, subsidy uncertainty

Distributors cite oil companies' LPG cuts

Distributors say oil companies have cut supplies since the recent elections, so there just aren't enough cylinders to go around: some agencies are canceling hundreds of orders daily.

Senior citizens especially are struggling with unclear e-KYC rules that block their bookings.

Meanwhile, activists point out that accounts not linked to Aadhaar are being sidelined and call the current ₹24.50 subsidy pretty minimal.