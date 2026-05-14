Chennai faces LPG refill delays amid e-KYC, subsidy uncertainty
Getting an LPG cylinder in Chennai has turned into a real hassle lately. People are waiting weeks for refills, with some bookings canceled due to confusing e-KYC requirements.
To make things trickier, agencies are sometimes asking customers to pick up cylinders themselves, and there's a lot of uncertainty about who gets the subsidy.
Distributors cite oil companies' LPG cuts
Distributors say oil companies have cut supplies since the recent elections, so there just aren't enough cylinders to go around: some agencies are canceling hundreds of orders daily.
Senior citizens especially are struggling with unclear e-KYC rules that block their bookings.
Meanwhile, activists point out that accounts not linked to Aadhaar are being sidelined and call the current ₹24.50 subsidy pretty minimal.