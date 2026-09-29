Chennai fishermen protest 1,200cr Pattinapakkam complex threatening livelihoods and ecosystem
Chennai's fishing communities are pushing back against a massive ₹1,200 crore government complex planned at Pattinapakkam.
The project would take over 25.55 acres of their traditional fishing grounds, and many fear it could threaten both their livelihoods and the local ecosystem.
On Tuesday, September 29, 2026, fishermen from across the city marched with black flags and held a sit-in at Srinivasapuram Beach, calling for the plan to be scrapped.
Twelve hamlets seek fishermen land rights
Protesters from 12 coastal hamlets are asking the government to declare the coastal stretch as a traditional residential area for fishermen and fulfill old promises about land rights.
Despite police presence, community leaders say they're ready for more protests if needed.
With the Public Works Department given a three-month deadline to complete and submit the DPR along with cost estimates, fishermen worry that construction could cause lasting harm to their traditional fishing livelihoods and coastal ecology and make it even harder for them to sustain their families.