Chennai fishermen protest 1,200cr Pattinapakkam complex threatening livelihoods and ecosystem

Chennai's fishing communities are pushing back against a massive ₹1,200 crore government complex planned at Pattinapakkam.

The project would take over 25.55 acres of their traditional fishing grounds, and many fear it could threaten both their livelihoods and the local ecosystem.

On Tuesday, September 29, 2026, fishermen from across the city marched with black flags and held a sit-in at Srinivasapuram Beach, calling for the plan to be scrapped.