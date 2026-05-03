Chennai guard Biki Nandi's reel shows salary rise to ₹32,000
India
Biki Nandi, a security guard from Chennai, has caught everyone's attention after sharing an Instagram reel showing his monthly salary jump from ₹13,000 to ₹32,000 over 5 years.
His simple video about steady growth between 2021 and 2026 struck a chord online, making many reflect on their own career progress.
Biki Nandi draws jokes and encouragement
Nandi's story quickly sparked reactions across social media, some users joked about switching jobs, while others admitted, "Even guard sir earning more than me."
The post also drew plenty of encouragement, with comments like "Keep going brother," showing how relatable and inspiring his journey feels for many.