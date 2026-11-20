Chennai IT worker dies after allegedly stalking influencer in Delhi
A 28-year-old man who worked at an IT firm in Chennai, Abhinav Kumar Singh, died after allegedly stalking a popular social media influencer and being confronted by her family in Delhi.
Singh had traveled from Chennai to Delhi to try and stop her upcoming wedding, but was caught sneaking into her apartment on November 7 and was beaten by the influencer's family and a neighbor.
Influencer's father and tenant arrested
Singh passed away one week later from his injuries. Police have now arrested the influencer's father and a tenant on charges of culpable homicide.
The influencer had previously received threatening messages from Singh after announcing her engagement back in June, and it turns out this wasn't his first attempt to enter her home. He'd tried once before in July.
Two FIRs have been filed detailing the harassment, with police still investigating how things escalated so tragically.