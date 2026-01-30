Chennai mandates microchipping for all cattle by March 2026
Chennai is getting serious about its stray cattle problem—by March 18, 2026, every cattle in the city must be licensed and microchipped.
The goal? Fewer animals wandering the streets and a safer city for everyone.
This move follows years of accidents and hefty fines for owners who let their cattle roam.
How to get your cattle licensed and microchipped
If you own cattle in Chennai, you'll need to download application forms from the GCC website and submit them to zonal veterinary officers, pay ₹100 for a license, and get your animal microchipped with your details.
Inspections will happen before you get approved.
With this system, authorities hope it'll be much easier to track down stray animals and hold owners accountable.
New cattle sheds and volunteer opportunities
The city isn't just cracking down—it's also building 17 new sheds (four are already done) to give impounded cattle better living conditions.
They're even inviting NGOs and volunteers to take up feeding and maintenance duties at cattle sheds across all 15 zones.
It's all about balancing public safety with animal welfare.