Chennai Mayor R. Priya files complaint, hands list to Amalraj
India
Chennai Mayor R. Priya has filed a police complaint after facing nearly a year of abusive comments online, especially since the new government took charge.
She handed over a list of the accounts involved to Commissioner Amalraj, hoping for action.
Priya says online abuse deters women
Priya pointed out that online harassment makes it harder for women to speak up or enter politics.
"If I am facing such issues online, that puts into question the safety of women who are not holding any authority," she said.
The police have registered a case and promised to act, marking an important step toward safer digital spaces for women leaders.