Chennai parent Narayani Kamla reveals ₹37.8L fees for expat students
A Chennai-based parent, Narayani Kamla, shared online that non-Indian students at an American international school in the city are paying over $40,000 (about ₹37.8 lakh) per year, something she called "the shock of my life."
Her post quickly went viral and got people talking about just how expensive schooling has become in big Indian cities.
Employers cover expat fees, critics warn
Turns out, these sky-high fees mostly target expatriate families whose employers (often big multinational corporations) cover the costs.
Critics say this makes elite schools even less accessible for local families and pushes out those from weaker economic backgrounds.
Now, parents and users are debating if there should be more transparency (maybe even government rules) around how much schools can charge.