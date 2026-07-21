Chennai police detained then released rapper Arivu during NEET protest
India
Tamil rapper Arivu was briefly detained by Chennai police on Tuesday while protesting near the Secretariat, calling for an end to the NEET exam.
The protest also spoke out against recent police action at a Delhi anti-NEET march.
He and others were held only for a short time before being released.
Arivu meets Aadhav Arjuna over NEET
After his release, Arivu met with Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna to share his concerns.
Known for hits like Enjoy Enjaami and Vaathi Raid, Arivu's stand highlights ongoing worries that NEET, a debate that has been sparking strong reactions from students and political groups across the state.