Chennai Police gear up for Kaanum Pongal with massive security

Marina Beach is getting extra attention: three temporary control rooms are set up along the main stretch, seven help booths line the entry points, and there are 13 watch towers plus new CCTV cameras keeping an eye on things in real time. If you're heading there with friends or family, you'll definitely notice the boosted presence.

Safety 1st: medical teams and child-friendly steps

Eight ambulances and two fire vehicles will be ready at Marina Beach in case anyone needs help.

For families with kids, wristbands are being given out so lost children can be quickly reunited with parents.

The safety net isn't just for the beach—places like parks, malls, and cinemas also have extra security to keep celebrations smooth everywhere.