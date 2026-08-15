Chennai police probe ₹24L missing from HDFC ATM cash van
India
Chennai police are on the case after ₹24 lakh mysteriously went missing from a cash-loading van meant to refill HDFC Bank ATMs.
The van started out with ₹4.69 crore in 105 cash boxes, but when the crew reached their 15th stop, they realized three boxes had vanished somewhere along the way.
Empty boxes found on Perambur bridge
When the team retraced their route, they found two of the missing boxes, completely empty, on Murasoli Maran Bridge in Perambur.
Police think the boxes may have fallen off and that people passing by could have grabbed the cash.
A case is now registered and investigators are trying to piece together what really happened.