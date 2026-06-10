Chennai power cut June 11 9am to 2pm for maintenance
Heads up, Chennai! There's a planned power cut on Thursday, June 11, from 9am to 2pm while the electricity department works on maintenance and upgrades.
If all goes well, power might be back sooner than expected.
Officials are asking everyone in the affected areas to plan ahead so your day isn't thrown off.
Affected areas: Sothuperumbedu Tiruverkadu Pallavaram Pammal
The outage covers parts of Sothuperumbedu (including Giruthalapuram, Boodhoor, Kummanur, Aangaadu, Arumandhai, Vichoor, Vellivoyal, Kandigai, and Maarambedu), Tiruverkadu (Kaaveri Nagar and PH Main Road), plus Pallavaram and Pammal (like Pammal Main Road, Anna Salai, Radhakrishnan Salai, Periyar Street, and Pozhichalur).
This is routine work meant to keep the city's power supply reliable, so a little patience now means fewer surprises later.