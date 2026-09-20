Chennai reports 4,600 fever cases, GCC asks colleges to act
Chennai is seeing a jump in fever cases this September: 4,600 so far, up from last month.
College hotspots like IIT-Madras and Anna University have been especially affected, with hygiene issues (like at Victoria Hostel) on GCC's radar, with GCC asking the college authorities and the university registrar to address the issues raised and offer assistance.
Chennai deploys 3,690 domestic breeding checkers
Most dengue cases are mild and handled at home, but about 5% need hospital care, said GCC Commissioner G.S. Sameeran.
The city has sent out 3,690 domestic breeding checkers to hunt down mosquito spots, with around 100 students joining the fight.
Plus, daily health camps are running across the city and businesses have been fined ₹5.56 lakh for letting water stagnate, part of a bigger push to keep dengue in check.