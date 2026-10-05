Chennai residents' groups oppose 0.4% UPI charge from Oct 15
Chennai's residents' groups, including FOMRRA and ADDA, are unhappy about a new UPI fee kicking in from October 15, 2026.
The rule means you'll pay a 0.4% charge on standard P2M collections over 2,000 rupees, even for paying your flat's maintenance bills.
FOMRRA represents over 250 high-density gated communities along Chennai's IT Corridor and is backed by a national coalition representing approximately 2,00,000 housing societies and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).
Coalition seeks ₹5 maintenance-as-utility fee
The coalition has asked the government to treat maintenance payments like essential utilities (think: water or electricity), which would mean just a flat 5 rupees fee instead.
They say the current plan unfairly hits regular people and makes digital payments less attractive, especially since housing societies aren't profit-making businesses and can't just absorb extra costs.