Chennai residents' groups oppose 0.4% UPI charge from Oct 15

Chennai's residents' groups, including FOMRRA and ADDA, are unhappy about a new UPI fee kicking in from October 15, 2026.

The rule means you'll pay a 0.4% charge on standard P2M collections over 2,000 rupees, even for paying your flat's maintenance bills.

FOMRRA represents over 250 high-density gated communities along Chennai's IT Corridor and is backed by a national coalition representing approximately 2,00,000 housing societies and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).