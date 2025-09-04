Chennai: Retired cop, resident bash constable over blocked water supply
Constable Balaji from Nolambur Police Station was attacked while trying to resolve a domestic dispute over blocked water supply at a Chennai apartment complex.
The assault came from the apartment association head, Venkatesan, and another resident who identified himself as a retired Coastal Police Sub-Inspector.
Balaji sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.
Recent surge in attacks on police during domestic dispute interventions
This isn't an isolated case—police officers have faced several violent attacks lately when stepping in on family disputes.
Just last month, Special Sub-Inspector Shanmugavel was attacked with a sickle during a quarrel in Tiruppur district; the accused was later killed after assaulting another officer.
In July, Bengaluru head constable Santosh was hurt by an ex-convict during another domestic call.
These incidents show how challenging and risky it's become for cops handling such situations.