Chennai sees early H1N1 rise with 3-4 daily cases
Chennai is seeing an unexpected rise in H1N1 (swine flu) cases, with hospitals reporting more patients over the past month and a half.
According to Suresh Kumar, senior consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, there are three to four new cases daily, and some people need extra care like oxygen support.
Vulnerable Chennai residents urged to vaccinate
H1N1 usually peaks around September or October, but this year it's showing up early, bringing more influenza A cases along with it.
The main symptoms are body aches, headaches, back pain, fatigue, and diarrhea.
Doctors recommend that vulnerable groups (like seniors and pregnant women) get vaccinated soon; the updated vaccine should be out by late August.
Simple stuff like handwashing and cough etiquette can help everyone stay safer as monsoon season approaches.