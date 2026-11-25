A police investigation in Chennai has revealed that R. Veeramani, the owner of Gem Granites, sexually abused 18 minors.

After digging into nine cases, including eight under the POCSO Act and one abetment to suicide involving a minor in 2004, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) shared its findings on Wednesday.

Veeramani is now in Puzhal Central Prison along with Shanthi and others linked to these crimes.