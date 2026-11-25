Chennai SIT finds R. Veeramani abused 18 minors, now jailed
A police investigation in Chennai has revealed that R. Veeramani, the owner of Gem Granites, sexually abused 18 minors.
After digging into nine cases, including eight under the POCSO Act and one abetment to suicide involving a minor in 2004, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) shared its findings on Wednesday.
Veeramani is now in Puzhal Central Prison along with Shanthi and others linked to these crimes.
Charge sheets filed, K Prakash wanted
Thanks to the SIT's work, charge sheets have already been filed, one on November 11 and another on November 23, to push legal proceedings forward and support justice for survivors.
Meanwhile, a special court has issued an arrest warrant for K Prakash, who is still on the run.
Authorities have even asked for his passport to be canceled so he can be brought back to Chennai for trial.