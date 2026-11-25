Chennai woman Priya allegedly tried to kidnap Maulika from preschool
A woman named Priya allegedly tried to kidnap three-year-old Maulika from a Chennai preschool on November 24 by tricking her grandmother.
Priya told the grandmother that Maulika's older sister had already picked her up.
When the truth came out, the family quickly alerted police.
Maulika found safe, suspect identified
Police checked closed-circuit television footage and identified Priya, who had recently moved away from the area.
Realizing that the police were searching for her, Priya left Maulika in a nearby park and disappeared.
Thankfully, Maulika was found safe and is back with her family.
After this scare, police are urging preschools to tighten identity checks so children stay safe.