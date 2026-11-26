Chennai's Ramkrishna Titagarh to make wheels for India's bullet trains
Big news for high-speed rail fans: Chennai's Ramkrishna Titagarh Rail Wheels facility will now make the wheels for India's upcoming bullet trains.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says this is part of a push to build every piece of these trains right here at home.
Plus, once these trains are up and running, you could zip from Chennai to Bengaluru in just 73 minutes.
India announces 8 bullet corridors
India isn't stopping with just one route: eight bullet train projects have been announced, with one corridor under construction, with new lines like Bengaluru-Chennai and Hyderabad-Chennai announced in the latest budget.
Tamil Nadu's rail budget allocation has increased (from ₹879 crore to ₹7,611 crore) since the BJP government came to power.
The only hiccup? Land acquisition is moving slowly in Tamil Nadu, which might cause some delays, but expansion projects can begin only if the land is acquired.