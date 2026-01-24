Chennai's Republic Day: Big security, bigger celebrations

Police Commissioner A Arun has rolled out extra patrols and checkposts in key spots—think airports, railway stations, bus terminals, beaches, and major neighborhoods. Anti-sabotage squads with bomb detectors and dog teams will be scanning crowds, while coastal security gets a boost too.

Heads-up: Red zones & traffic rules

From January 25-26, areas like Labour Statue to Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's route are marked as Red Zones—meaning no drones or flying gadgets allowed.

Kamarajar Salai will have traffic restrictions between Gandhi Statue and War Memorial from 6am until the end of the Republic Day event on January 26.

So if you're heading out or planning to catch the festivities, expect tighter checks and some roadblocks!