Chhath Puja devotees enter toxic foam-covered Yamuna in Delhi-NCR
Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi-NCR saw devotees stepping into the Yamuna River, which was covered in thick, toxic foam from detergents and untreated sewage.
The polluted water isn't just unpleasant: it can actually cause health issues for those taking part in the rituals.
Yamuna pollution prompts health precautions
The river's pollution levels are way above safe limits, making skin rashes, eye infections, stomach troubles, and breathing problems a real risk.
If you or someone you know took part, it's smart to wash up with soap and clean water right after and change clothes.
If any symptoms pop up (like rashes or an upset stomach), don't wait to see a doctor.