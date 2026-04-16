Chhattisgarh closes schools through June 15 amid heat wave
India
Chhattisgarh has decided to keep schools closed through June 15 because of an intense heat wave, with temperatures crossing 40 Celsius in several districts.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai made the call to help keep students safe as the state deals with sweltering conditions and rising health worries.
IMD issues April 17-20 heat alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a heat wave alert for April 17-20, warning that temperatures could jump over 5 Celsius above normal.