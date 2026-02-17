Chhattisgarh couple dies by suicide after losing son in accident

A couple in Chhattisgarh 's Dhardei village died by suicide, leaving behind a four-page note and a video message, where they stated grief over losing their only son in a road accident last year. The deceased have been identified as Krishna Patel (48) and his wife Rama Bai (47). Their bodies were discovered hanging from a neem tree in their courtyard on Monday morning, Moneycontrol reported. Neighbors alerted the authorities when they noticed an unusual silence at the couple's home.

Tragic loss Aditya was 'our world's foundation' The couple's only son, Aditya Patel (21), had died in a road accident in 2024. Krishna, a mason by profession, and Rama Bai, a homemaker, were unable to cope with the loss of their son. In his suicide note, Krishna described Aditya as "our lives' foundation, our world... an obedient son and a friend." He wrote that his son was a blessing from God who filled their home with laughter and cared for them like a parent.

Last message 'We are consciously and willingly offering ourselves to Lord Shiva' In his note, Krishna recalled how Aditya had gone out with a village priest to assist with temple work and a yagna. He called it "the biggest mistake of my life." The couple also recorded a video message addressed to their lawyer, requesting that the compensation money from Aditya's accident be transferred to their elder brothers. They wrote in the note: "We are both consciously and willingly offering ourselves to Lord Shiva. No one is to blame for this."

Ongoing probe Case registered, investigations underway The authorities confirmed that the couple used a saree tied to the neem tree to hang themselves. A wall near the tree indicated they had climbed it before ending their lives. The bodies were brought down and sent for postmortem examination. A case has been registered, and investigations are currently underway. Outpost in charge Satyam Chauhan said the note clearly mentioned that the couple was unable to bear their son's loss.

