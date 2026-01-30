Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals with ₹8L bounty give up arms in Sukma India Jan 30, 2026

Four members of the Maoist Kistaram area committee—including two women—surrendered to police in Sukma, Chhattisgarh on Friday.

They were part of the 'Poona Margem' initiative, which encourages Naxals to leave militancy behind.

The group included Sodhi Joga and Madvi Budhari, along with Sodhi Raje and Dabar Ganga (aka Madkam Ganga).