Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals with ₹8L bounty give up arms in Sukma
India
Four members of the Maoist Kistaram area committee—including two women—surrendered to police in Sukma, Chhattisgarh on Friday.
They were part of the 'Poona Margem' initiative, which encourages Naxals to leave militancy behind.
The group included Sodhi Joga and Madvi Budhari, along with Sodhi Raje and Dabar Ganga (aka Madkam Ganga).
Why they surrendered—and what they handed over
Together, the four had bounties totaling ₹8 lakh (with Joga alone at ₹5 lakh).
They turned in rifles and ammunition, saying the state's rehabilitation policy helped them decide to quit violence.
Surrenders rising in early 2026
Their surrender is part of a bigger trend: Chhattisgarh saw a record 1,639 Naxal surrenders last year.
Across India, nearly 2,000 surrendered in 2025 as authorities push for a Naxal-free country by March 2026.