Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act pushes churches to seek declarations
Chhattisgarh's new Freedom of Religion Act is making things tough for local Christians.
The law requires individuals intending to convert, as well as religious functionaries conducting conversions, to submit declarations or prior intimation to the competent authority and prescribes stricter punishments, including life imprisonment and fines of up to ₹25 lakh in specific cases of "illegal conversions."
Right-wing groups have started using these rules to interrupt church gatherings and pressure people to either convert to Christianity or avoid visiting churches altogether.
Now, churches are asking visitors to fill out self-declaration forms just to protect themselves, which has left many in the community feeling anxious and even scared away from practicing their faith.
Chhattisgarh burial disputes reach Supreme Court
The law has also led to fights over burial rights since there aren't enough designated spots for Christian burials, so much so that the Supreme Court had to step in and order proper burial areas.
In some places like Kanker district, local leaders are putting extra restrictions on pastors by citing preserve local traditions and customary culture, adding more stress for Christians.
Meanwhile, a petition in the high court argues that the Act violates basic religious freedoms and asks for relief from these harsh rules.