Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act pushes churches to seek declarations

Chhattisgarh's new Freedom of Religion Act is making things tough for local Christians.

The law requires individuals intending to convert, as well as religious functionaries conducting conversions, to submit declarations or prior intimation to the competent authority and prescribes stricter punishments, including life imprisonment and fines of up to ₹25 lakh in specific cases of "illegal conversions."

Right-wing groups have started using these rules to interrupt church gatherings and pressure people to either convert to Christianity or avoid visiting churches altogether.

Now, churches are asking visitors to fill out self-declaration forms just to protect themselves, which has left many in the community feeling anxious and even scared away from practicing their faith.