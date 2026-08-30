Chhattisgarh friends in 50s and 60s survive Nepal flash floods
Five friends from Chhattisgarh, all in their 50s and 60s, had a close call with Nepal's flash floods on August 26.
They were headed to tourist spots when a quick tea break at a hotel in Dhading District changed everything: they found out a bridge ahead had been washed away in a flood.
Later, the floods hit, and they rushed to higher ground.
Group stuck 2 nights in Nepal
Stuck in their rented car for two nights before finally being able to leave Nepal on August 28, the group saw villages wiped out and locals losing homes.
Even with no electricity or water at times, they got food and help from both locals and authorities. Staying connected online kept their families reassured.
On Raksha Bandhan, women security personnel tied rakhis on their wrists, a small gesture that brought hope during tough times.
The group is grateful for everyone who helped them through this ordeal; meanwhile, the disaster has claimed 734 lives and left thousands missing.